Arsenal are claimed to be showing an interest in a move to sign Jarrod Bowen from West Ham after his thoroughly impressive campaign in East London.

The Gunners are looking to strengthen their squad ahead of a return to European football for next season, with our attack one area we are looking to improve..

One player who definitely deserves our attention is Bowen, who scored an impressive 18 goals and 13 assists in all competitions this season for the Hammers, and could well be set to mount a serious challenge for a space in Gareth Southgate’s England squad for the upcoming World Cup.

90min claims we are not alone in considering a move to sign him however, naming Newcastle, Chelsea and Man United as admirers of his also, while West Ham themselves are looking to extend his contract.

I’d love to see Bowen come in and take up Nicolas Pepe’s place in the squad, and even wonder if the Hammers could be interested in the Ivory Coast international as part of a swap deal. It could well be down the player himself to push for a move however, with two years remaining on his current contract, and David Moyes side would be wise to find a way to keep him happy with a new contract.

If he was to leave, he would have to decide what his priorities are. Is he likely to play first-team football for Chelsea? Is Man United a healthy place for any players in recent years? We should be able to offer consistency at least, with no reason to believe we are going to give up on the project being built under Mikel Arteta, and with an exciting group of young players to enjoy playing alongside.

What do you think would be Bowen’s priorities if considering to leave the London Stadium?

