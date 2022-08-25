Arsenal hoping to use Ronaldo’s agent to land Premier League star

Arsenal wants to get help from Nuno Mendes in their bid to sign Pedro Neto in this transfer window.

They have registered a late interest in the Portugal international, and Wolverhampton Wanderers want to keep him.

It is a transfer that will cost Arsenal a lot of money, but they will want to make it happen if they offload Nicolas Pepe.

The Ivorian is close to joining Nice, and his departure will leave a void in the Arsenal squad.

Neto is their first choice to replace him, but it would not be easy to add him to their squad.

The Telegraph says they now hope to speak to his agent, Mendes, who also represents Cristiano Ronaldo.

Arsenal hope he can mediate the transfer and help them add the winger to their squad.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Adding Neto to our squad is doable, but it would be hard to pull off because it is already late in the transfer window.

If we are willing to spend the money, Mendes could speak to Wolves and probably find a replacement for him immediately, which could facilitate his transfer to the Emirates.

Adding him to our squad could limit the playing chances of Bukayo Saka, but that type of competition will force both players to be at their best always.

Alfie and Rob are back with the Just Arsenal Show and today they discuss three players who are seemingly on their way out.

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…