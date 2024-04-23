Arsenal humiliate Chelsea 5-0 with a stunning display of superiority

Arsenal destroyed Chelsea 5-0 at the Emirates this evening thanks to a scintillating second-half performance.
Arsenal made a strong start to the game thanks to a Leandro Trossard goal, assisted by Declan Rice. Initially, it seemed like Arsenal might dominate the first half, but things didn’t quite turn out that way.
Shortly after Trossard’s goal, Nicolas Jackson could easily have been shown a red card for a reckless foul on Takehiro Tomiyasu, but both the referee and, presumably, VAR decided otherwise.
Although Arsenal had opportunities to extend their lead in the first 45 minutes, so did Chelsea. Surprisingly, Chelsea enjoyed the majority of possession in the first half, a rare occurrence at the Emirates in recent seasons.
Both teams squandered clear chances, but despite Chelsea’s possession, it was their goalkeeper, Dorde Petrovic, who was called into action more often.
The first half was much closer than many had predicted, and Arsenal going into the break 1-0 up was a lead they couldn’t afford to feel too comfortable with.
However, the second half was a different story entirely and seven minutes after the interval, Arsenal extended their lead courtesy of Ben White, and it was well deserved.
Arsenal made it 3-0 just five minutes later thanks to none other than Kai Havertz who had no hesitation in celebrating his well-taken goal against his former club. Arsenal’s goal difference was increasing beautifully.
A few minutes later, Chelsea had a chance to pull one back, but it landed at Jackson’s feet, and as often happens, he couldn’t convert.
Arsenal then stretched their lead to four goals, with Havertz netting his second. At this point, it seemed like a question of just how many more Arsenal would score.
That question did not take too long to answer and it was Ben White again though on this occasion he probably did not mean it but he won’t care that is for sure.
This was now becoming embarrassing for Maurizio Pochettino’s men and it presented Arteta the opportunity to make several substitutions.
Arsenal had chances to increase the score even further but the game petered out and the boys can now look forward to the North London derby at the weekend full of confidence.
Wonderful Night. 5-0 against Chelsea is brilliant
I thought we would win but we played better than I thought we would
I can’t be happier
Love Rice and Partey together
Special shout out to Havertz and White and defenders/Goalkeeper for Clean Sheet. Everyone did well
Well done Boys!
COYG!!!
Another one down, four to go. A trip to another noisy neighbour next. COYG!
Great to see Havertz keep pushing and greatly improving in the 2nd half!
We’ve done all we can for now and probably secured the best goal difference for the season so job done in the respect. Now to hope the pressure gets to City
On to the Spuds, more of the same please. COYGs
Agree with you PJ-SA, just when the voice on my head said that Havertz was giving the ball away too much, he stepped up and SHUT ME UP inside. So happy for him to get those two goals. Ode was out of this world tonight and well deserved the man of the match award. If this goes down to the wire and the league is decided on goal difference, then Rio Ferdinand’s comments post match that “defence wins you titles” will ring so true, another clean sheet to add to the many others this season. Come on Arsenal, let’s do Spurs like we did Chelsea and keep this win streak going! 💪♥️🤍
Magnificent Arsenal broke another record by trashing Chelsea 5-0, which their biggest home win to date against the Blues
Man City might eventually win EPL with their unbelievable consistency, but we’ll surely make them sweat till the end of this season
Our superior goal difference alone has really made me proud of the work that Arteta, the other Arsenal coaches and the players have done so far. COYG!
Magnificent display from the lads…👏🏾
Everyone looked great, and the tired legs from Wolves are gone. Spurs next before they finally get some type of break. All we can do is keep winning and hope City slip up, COYG!
Comprehensive and at this stage of the season what more could we ask for? Not just a win but stylish with the score to match. On to the next one, we’ve laid a market, lets keep going!
marker*
What an absolute belter of a game. We were so fluent and whilst Chelsea did have a good spell, the second half performance blew them away.
Mistake by the GK for the first goal, but still a more than decent shot by Trossard. The rest were really well taken. If Trossard says White meant to score rather than cross the ball in, then who am I to disagree?
I am not sure anybody could be surprised by the MOTM being Odegaard who was as fired up and exciting to watch, as I have ever seen him.
That result sends out a message to Liverpool and Man City that we are still in it.
COYG
Indeed, Odegaard stepped up this year, you watch him and think sometimes the same as De Bruyne of old, no-one else in the league could do that. This year that has happened regularly.
What a result on to the next one, we’ve got Spurs away and United away. It’s difficult but City have Spurs too (wouldn’t it be poetic if Spurs win us the league after they laughed at us going out of the CL costing them CL.)
Wouldn’t it just!
Wasteful first half. But second half blew a struggling Chelsea away. Well finished goals by Haverz, to boost our GD. Probably the best team we have put out all season and it showed. Partey was sublime, Rice solid Odergaard industrious. It has to be the team that starts against Spuds. The players who came on, especially Jesus, showed a total lack of awareness and composure. We need to end Spuds CL hopes.
TWO ✌️ FINGERS IN THE AIR FOR ARSENAL RAISE IT UP IF YOU ARE ROOTING FOR THE GUNNERS.NIGERIAN GUNNERS HAIL THEE 🙌
COYG
Hope Arteta sees once again.
Only what is workable, works.
Havertz in midfield doesn’t work, likewise starting Zinchenko in a game like this. Same can be said of experimenting with Partey at right back.
Glad to finally see Partey paired with Rice in midfield. That midfield performance is far better than in our recent matches.
Kudos to the team and to Arteta for getting this one right.
Could’ve been two points better off without that Partey RB experiment 🥲
👍 Beggers belief what went through Arteta head to contemplate that.
A great performance by the entire team!!!!
What cheered me up was the excellent play of Thomas Partey.
His defensive work was great, and his “first time passing” was even better.
I wonder if he had played against Bayern, we might have won at their ground!!!
Partey could be the difference maker in the run in, allowing Rice to move forward and join the attack.
Still, we need to beat Spurs at the weekend, and then who knows after that…….
Sped the game up and is class on grass.
go to sleep haters, if you have not woken up by now, then don’t wake up
mentality proven
monster goal difference, extra point in the bag
perfect performance and form to take to Spurs
pressure is on others now
Pressures on, City still have it in their hands. We have to keep going and keep winning.
Chelsea are clueless without Palmer
And they depend too much on counter-attack for their chances
Then Partey,
That guy is a tackling-bully, a very dominant presence he has playing our DM
What has happened to Martinelli,
He used to be so dependable in one-one instances – that’s 1 against Wolves & 2 against Chelsea he’s missed
Palmers a player of great potential but most of his goals have been penalties, he’s not Salah (yet, hes young.) Don’t get me wrong I was happy when he wasn’t on the team sheet but the hype is real with palmer they are full on mid-table.
eze, olise, mitoma, pereira and go above that paqueta, kudos, bowen, diaby, bailey. Right? Great player but hype is real.
he is younger and could (i think we have a saka/foden scenario where he will) but he hasn’t and it is a bit disrespectful.
I get you
Just saying he’s been Chelsea/Pochettino “solution” else they’re just the same as last season’s Potter’s Chelsea
Then Diaby hasn’t found his footing in the premier league yet
Or did you mean Kudus ?
Party- Rice – Odegaard. You can run out of superlatives. Job well done in an excellent team performance.
That Odegard pass to kai to make it 3 was beyond fantastic. I cannot find the words to best describe it.
We have a ballon d or winner in our ranks.
Coyg
That midfield of Odegaard, Rice and Partey was mint! Havertz doing the knee slides against his former team! It’s time we pay back the likes of Chelsea and Utd while they are in the mud!
Lol !
If those Spuds come at us with that their thoughtless all-attack football they may suffer the same faith
COYG !
#fate