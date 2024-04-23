Arsenal humiliate Chelsea 5-0 with a stunning display of superiority

Arsenal destroyed Chelsea 5-0 at the Emirates this evening thanks to a scintillating second-half performance.

Arsenal made a strong start to the game thanks to a Leandro Trossard goal, assisted by Declan Rice. Initially, it seemed like Arsenal might dominate the first half, but things didn’t quite turn out that way.

Shortly after Trossard’s goal, Nicolas Jackson could easily have been shown a red card for a reckless foul on Takehiro Tomiyasu, but both the referee and, presumably, VAR decided otherwise.

Although Arsenal had opportunities to extend their lead in the first 45 minutes, so did Chelsea. Surprisingly, Chelsea enjoyed the majority of possession in the first half, a rare occurrence at the Emirates in recent seasons.

Both teams squandered clear chances, but despite Chelsea’s possession, it was their goalkeeper, Dorde Petrovic, who was called into action more often.

The first half was much closer than many had predicted, and Arsenal going into the break 1-0 up was a lead they couldn’t afford to feel too comfortable with.

However, the second half was a different story entirely and seven minutes after the interval, Arsenal extended their lead courtesy of Ben White, and it was well deserved.

Arsenal made it 3-0 just five minutes later thanks to none other than Kai Havertz who had no hesitation in celebrating his well-taken goal against his former club. Arsenal’s goal difference was increasing beautifully.

A few minutes later, Chelsea had a chance to pull one back, but it landed at Jackson’s feet, and as often happens, he couldn’t convert.

Arsenal then stretched their lead to four goals, with Havertz netting his second. At this point, it seemed like a question of just how many more Arsenal would score.

That question did not take too long to answer and it was Ben White again though on this occasion he probably did not mean it but he won’t care that is for sure.

This was now becoming embarrassing for Maurizio Pochettino’s men and it presented Arteta the opportunity to make several substitutions.

Arsenal had chances to increase the score even further but the game petered out and the boys can now look forward to the North London derby at the weekend full of confidence.