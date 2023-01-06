Arsenal icon eyes international management job

Thierry Henry had a superb playing career and was expected to move into management after he retired as a player.

However, the Frenchman has been unable to succeed as a manager after several attempts at club football and could turn his attention towards the international game.

The Frenchman was an assistant to Roberto Martinez when the latter managed the Belgian national team and the Spaniard left the role after the World Cup.

The Belgians now need a new manager and a report in The Sun reveals Henry wants the job even for lower pay.

The former striker has worked with most of the players in the national team, some believe he has what it takes to succeed as their gaffer, but the Belgian FA must decide if he is the best man for the role.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Surprisingly, Henry is struggling as a manager, considering his illustrious playing career at Arsenal and other clubs.

However, he still has time and the Belgian job could be the opportunity that launches him as a good coach.

Success in the role could see clubs look out for the ex-striker’s services, but there is no guarantee he will get the job.

