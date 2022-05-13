Arsenal icon gives his opinion on Son Holding battle

Ian Wright admits that Son Heung-min got the better of Rob Holding during the North London Derby last night.

Both players were pitched against each other as they both looked to get a win and enhance their chances of finishing this season inside the top four.

Arsenal had a four points advantage over their rivals before the game, but it has now been reduced to one point after Spurs won the game 3-0.

One of the key battles on the pitch last night was the one between Holding and Son, but the Tottenham man won after getting the Arsenal defender sent off in the first half.

Wright admits the South Korean was a problem for the Arsenal defender. He said, as quoted by The Sun: “Rob Holding is terrified of Son’s pace. In each instance, we are seeing Holding trying to win the ball.

“Especially after the first couple, you say okay it’s going into him. Let him get hold of it and maybe lay it back because you can’t afford to go down to ten men.

“He has got no complaints [for the red card]. That right side has been a problem for us.

“It has been a mismatch. You can see how uncomfortable Holding was.

“In the end, the way he has been sent off, he has no defence of himself there.”

Holding lost the battle to Son partly because he didn’t keep his cool. In a tense game like that, the opposition will try to get under your skin and see how you react.

The Arsenal man has been playing in the Premier League long enough to know that.

Hopefully, he would learn his lesson and do better the next time he is on the pitch.

