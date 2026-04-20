Arsenal icon says talk of sacking Arteta is disrespectful

There have been increasing calls for Mikel Arteta to leave Arsenal at the end of the season if he does not guide the club to at least one major trophy. The debate has intensified as expectations continue to rise around a side widely viewed as one of the strongest Arsenal teams in recent years.

Arteta has been in charge since the end of 2019 and has retained the backing of the club’s hierarchy throughout his tenure. During that period, he has overseen significant progress, with Arsenal becoming far more competitive than they were when he first arrived.

Pressure Builds On Arteta

The current squad has shown quality and consistency, placing Arsenal in contention for the biggest honours. However, questions remain because the club have not won a major trophy since the conclusion of the 2019/2020 season, when they lifted the FA Cup.

As a result, pressure has grown on the manager to convert progress into silverware. Supporters have seen clear improvement on the pitch, yet many believe the next step must be the delivery of trophies that reflect the standards expected at a club of Arsenal’s stature.

Some fans would want Arteta to depart if Arsenal fail to win the league title at the end of this campaign. There have also been rumours suggesting he could be dismissed, despite the team still competing for major honours.

Backing From Within

Despite outside noise, the club have publicly supported their manager and continued to show confidence in his leadership. That backing reflects the long-term project Arteta has helped build and the stronger position Arsenal now occupies domestically and in Europe.

With the team still able to win both the league and the Champions League, many believe it is premature to discuss his future in negative terms. Arsenal remain in contention, and the final weeks of the season could yet reshape the conversation entirely.

Nigel Winterburn addressed the speculation, saying, as reported by the Metro: ‘To me, it’s not even something that I really even want to entertain because I think that’s very disrespectful to Arteta.

‘I think it’s also disrespectful to the club to be talking about a manager that could present something to Arsenal that they haven’t had for a long time.’