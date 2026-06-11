Arsenal icon suggests Saliba could win the World Cup this summer

Thierry Henry has named his favourites to win the World Cup, with his selections suggesting that William Saliba could end the tournament as a world champion.

France, who have reached the final of the last two World Cups and won the 2018 edition, remain one of the strongest international sides. Arsenal are represented by Saliba, who is expected to play a key role, while several other Gunners are also set to feature for leading nations including Brazil and England.

Henry’s World Cup favourites

France are widely regarded as one of the leading contenders due to their squad depth, experience and consistent performances on the international stage. Their team features elite talent across all areas of the pitch, making them a natural favourite heading into the tournament.

Alongside France, Spain, Argentina, Portugal and England are also considered strong candidates for the title. Henry also suggested that surprise teams such as Norway or Senegal could make an impact, while he expects Germany to rediscover form after recent inconsistency.

Arsenal players in key national teams

Arsenal’s influence on the World Cup is highlighted by the number of players set to represent top nations. Saliba is expected to be central to France’s campaign, while other Gunners will feature for Brazil and England as well, underlining the club’s strong international presence.

Asked to name his favourites, Henry said via the Metro:

“I see France as the top contender – partly because I’m French, but also because we’ve reached the last two finals.

“We have a strong team. Spain, Argentina, Portugal, and England are also promising candidates. Surprises like Norway or Senegal are possible.

“As for Germany, I’m waiting for them to rediscover their best form.

“Germany has qualified, and that’s the most important thing. Sometimes you can even play better with less pressure. In any case, I wish Julian Nagelsmann and his team all the best – unless they play against France.”

Henry’s comments underline France’s status as favourites while also acknowledging the strength of several challengers across the tournament.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, don’t hesitate to get in touch with us through this link…