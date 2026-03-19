Arsenal icon wants Raya to be contending for Player of the Season

Thierry Henry has highlighted the importance of David Raya to Arsenal’s campaign, with the Spanish goalkeeper playing a pivotal role in the club’s success this season.

Arsenal remain in contention to win four trophies by the end of the term, and, arguably, such an achievement may not have been possible without Raya’s presence between the posts. His consistency and composure have provided a crucial foundation for the team’s ambitions across all competitions.

Defensive Strength and Raya’s Influence

Much of the praise surrounding Arsenal has focused on their defensive unit, which has been exceptional, largely due to the partnership between Gabriel and William Saliba. Their organisation and understanding have been instrumental in limiting opposition chances and maintaining stability at the back.

However, the final line of defence has been equally vital. Raya’s contributions have often gone underappreciated, despite his consistent ability to deliver in high-pressure situations. His performances have ensured that Arsenal remain competitive even in challenging matches, reinforcing his importance within the squad.

Henry’s Praise and Season Impact

Henry emphasised Raya’s value and believes the goalkeeper deserves greater recognition for his performances. As reported by the Metro, he said:

“This guy should be in contention to be player of the season because what he does for Arsenal every single time.

“It’s very difficult sometimes to see what a goalkeeper does but he cannot make you win the game.

“He can make you hope that you’re not losing it by making saves but he does that two to three times every single game. It’s just outstanding.”

Raya has indeed proven himself to be an outstanding goalkeeper, producing several crucial saves throughout the season, particularly in matches where Arsenal have struggled to secure victories. His ability to maintain focus and deliver under pressure has been a defining feature of his performances.

The Spaniard has already secured back-to-back Golden Gloves in the Premier League, and it would not be surprising if he claims the award once again at the end of this season, further underlining his exceptional contribution to Arsenal’s campaign.