Arsenal identifies a potential Timber replacement in Serie A

Arsenal might find themselves in the position of needing a new defender during this transfer window due to the injury sustained by Jurrien Timber.

Although the Gunners have a sizable squad, not all of the defenders possess the desired qualities, and the injury to Timber has highlighted potential gaps in their defensive lineup.

Given this scenario, Mikel Arteta may consider it necessary to pursue a new defender to bolster the squad. Reports suggest that one player in Serie A has caught his attention.

As per a report from Torino Granata, Arsenal is closely monitoring Perr Schuurs of Torino and could potentially make a move for him in the near future. Schuurs has garnered attention for his performances at the Serie A club and is currently being tracked by multiple teams.

With the possibility of Timber’s absence needing to be addressed, Arsenal could make a late bid for Perr Schuurs as a potential solution to fill the void left by his fellow countryman.

Just Arsenal Opinion

There are only a few days left before the transfer window closes and we need to decide fast if we need a new defender.

We have several centre-backs in our squad now, but some of them are just not good enough, which is why we signed Timber so the club must decide fast if we need someone new to join us and make the move before it is too late.

