Arsenal identifies Aubameyang replacement in Spain

Youssef En Nesyri is the man that Arsenal wants to replace Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and they tried to sign him in the last transfer window.

The Moroccan is one of the finest strikers in Spain and he has been banging in the goals for Sevilla consistently.

He had interest from several clubs including Arsenal in the last summer transfer window, but nothing materialised from it.

The Gunners remain interested as they haven’t made the best of starts to this campaign and their strikers haven’t been scoring.

La Colina de Nervion reports that Arsenal remains keen to add En Nesyri to their squad at the next chance that they get.

The Gunners believe he has the goals to fire them up the league table as they remain determined to break back inside the Premier League’s European places.

Aubameyang was handed a new big-money contract last summer and has failed to keep scoring.

Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah are two other strikers who have failed to deliver the goals under Mikel Arteta and they are both expected to leave for free at the end of this season.

Their departure will make it easier for Arsenal to land the Sevilla striker.