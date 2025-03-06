Arsenal identifies the ideal partner for potential new signing

Arsenal is keen to add Martin Zubimendi to its squad in the upcoming transfer window, with the club viewing him as an ideal signing to strengthen their midfield.

The Spanish midfielder is highly regarded by the Gunners, who believe he would be a valuable addition, particularly if Jorginho and Thomas Partey depart in the summer. With midfield reinforcements likely to be a priority, Zubimendi has emerged as a key target for the club.

During the last transfer window, reports suggested that Arsenal were working to secure an agreement that would give them an advantage in signing him at the end of the season. The club are aware that several other teams will be interested in his services, and they are eager to position themselves ahead of the competition in the race for his signature. While it remains unclear whether any such prearranged deal was finalised, Zubimendi remains firmly on their radar.

As reported by Give Me Sport, Arsenal have also identified another midfield target, with plans to pair Zubimendi with Hugo Larsson from Eintracht Frankfurt.

Larsson has been in outstanding form in the Bundesliga, attracting interest from several top European clubs. Arsenal see the 20-year-old as the perfect midfield partner for Zubimendi and is expected to intensify its pursuit of his signature once the season concludes.

The Swedish midfielder has shown immense potential in Germany, displaying composure, intelligence, and versatility beyond his years. Securing his services would not only strengthen Arsenal’s midfield options but also provide them with a young talent who could be developed into a world-class player.

If Arsenal are successful in signing both Zubimendi and Larsson, it would represent a major statement of intent. The duo would offer a blend of technical ability, defensive solidity, and forward progression, qualities that would enhance the team’s midfield and provide Mikel Arteta with greater tactical flexibility.