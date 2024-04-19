Arsenal identifies the positions they must strengthen in the squad

Arsenal are poised to return to the transfer market to bolster their squad after this season, following their disappointment in the Champions League.

While they still hold hopes of clinching the Premier League title, Manchester City’s current lead places them in a favourable position.

Despite showcasing excellent form in certain matches since the beginning of 2024, Arsenal’s shortcomings have become apparent.

Recognising the need to capitalise on the upcoming transfer window, Arsenal is determined to enhance their squad significantly.

According to a report in the Daily Mail, Arsenal has identified areas within their squad that require improvement.

While the Gunners are expected to prioritise the signing of a new striker, they also aim to strengthen their midfield and defence.

Although Arsenal possesses viable options in these areas, Mikel Arteta’s side is committed to fortifying these segments of their squad to enhance competitiveness.

The best clubs in Europe often strengthen their squads, and we must continue to sign players if we want to be called one of the top European clubs.

Hopefully, our next set of signings will give us that extra push and help us win the league or Champions League.

