Arsenal identifies three Ben White replacements

Arsenal are planning with one eye firmly on the future, and Ben White may not necessarily form part of their long term vision, with three potential replacements reportedly under consideration.

The right back has been one of Mikel Arteta’s most trusted performers, consistently delivering dependable displays. His versatility and tactical awareness have made him a key figure in Arsenal’s defensive structure, and the club would ideally retain his services for years to come.

White’s Future Under Review

Despite his reliability, circumstances could lead to a summer departure. Every player has a valuation, and elite clubs must constantly assess opportunities to enhance overall squad quality. Should a significant offer arrive, Arsenal may be prepared to consider their options.

There is also the broader context of ambition. Arsenal could conclude the season as champions of England and Europe, achievements that would naturally prompt further strengthening to sustain success. Strategic recruitment remains central to maintaining competitiveness at the highest level.

Potential Replacements Identified

According to Football Transfers, White could be allowed to leave at the end of the campaign, with Arsenal showing interest in three alternative right-backs. The report links them with Ivan Fresneda of Sporting CP, Michael Kayode of Brentford and Tino Livramento of Newcastle.

Each of these defenders possesses attributes suited to Arteta’s system, including athleticism, technical quality and tactical intelligence. Notably, all three are younger than White, a factor that may appeal to Arsenal’s long-term planning model. Investing in emerging talent could provide sustained value while ensuring continuity within the squad.

While White remains a dependable option, Arsenal’s willingness to explore alternatives demonstrates their commitment to evolution. Decisions made in the coming months will reflect a balance between rewarding proven contributors and positioning the team for enduring success at domestic and European level.