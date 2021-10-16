Arsenal identifies yet another replacement for Lacazette

Mikel Arteta is targeting Real Madrid striker, Luka Jovic, as a replacement for Alexandre Lacazette.

Jovic has struggled to make a name for himself in Madrid since he joined them and has continued to struggle for minutes at the Bernabeu in this campaign.

His time at the club is up as they look to sign either Erling Haaland or Kylian Mbappe.

Fichajes.net says he looks set to become Arsenal’s new striker who will support Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at the Emirates.

The Gunners remain interested in a complete overhaul of their squad and the report says Lacazette has failed to impress Arteta in the last two years.

The Frenchman is now set to leave the club for free and Jovic could replace him.

The Serbian showed terrific form at Eintracht Frankfurt, which prompted Madrid to sign him in 2019.

However, the move has proven to be the wrong one, but Arteta thinks he can bring out the best in the young forward.

Arsenal and Madrid have a fine business relationship that has helped the Gunners sign the likes of Mesut Ozil and Martin Odegaard from the Spanish club.

Jovic is now set to become the next player who exchanges Madrid for London and the Gunners will hope the Premier League suits his game and brings out the best in him.

Dan Smith stars in this week’s The Just Arsenal Show ahead of the Crystal Palace match