Arsenal identify alternative to permanent Odegaard transfer

Arsenal has identified Philippe Coutinho as an alternative if they cannot sign Martin Odegaard permanently.

The latter has been on loan at the Emirates since January and he has been one of Arsenal’s best players.

His fine form has forced the Gunners to consider keeping him as a part of their team permanently.

But it also means that Real Madrid would have more reasons to want to keep him when he returns in the summer.

The midfielder will want to keep playing regularly as he has done at Arsenal so far and that could play to the Gunner’s advantage if Madrid cannot guarantee him that.

But if the Spanish side agrees to make him the key man in their team next season, Arsenal will have to look elsewhere.

Express Sports say the Gunners have identified Coutinho as one player that can fill the void that Odegaard would leave behind.

The report says the Gunners want to take advantage of Barcelona’s hesitance to pay more money to Liverpool for the Brazilian.

If he plays 100 games for the Catalans, they would have to pay the Reds £20m and he has 10 more games to reach that number.