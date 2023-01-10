Arsenal identify an ex-Chelsea star as a potential alternative to Mudryk

Arsenal is looking to add Mykhailo Mudryk to their squad in this transfer window and it is a deal that could be done because the attacker is also eager to complete the transfer before it closes.

However, Shakhtar Donetsk knows they have a top player on their hands and want top-dollar to release him because other clubs also like him.

It is only right that Arsenal considers an alternative if the transfer fails and the man they are thinking about is Eden Hazard of Real Madrid.

The Belgian is an accomplished Premier League player who did his best at Chelsea before moving to Madrid.

Mediafoot reveals they could take him on loan for the rest of the season while they wait to sign Mudryk under more favourable conditions in the summer.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Hazard is a terrific player and enjoyed the best spell of his career in the Premier League. However, the former Lille man is clearly past his best now.

He has flopped since going to Real Madrid and was terrible at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which forced him to retire from international football.

We are better off waiting for Mudryk than getting Hazard temporarily because there is no guarantee the 31-year-old can help us.