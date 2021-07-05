Arsenal identify Ben White alternative in the Bundesliga

Arsenal is keen to sign Ben White this summer, however, the Gunners also know that there is no guarantee that they will succeed in their pursuit.

They have now identified an alternative for the Englishman.

Todofichajes says they have made a move for Edmond Tapsoba of Bayer Leverkusen as they struggle to complete the transfer of White.

The report says White is now close to sealing a switch to Everton and that has forced Arsenal to speed up their interest in Tapsoba.

He only joined Leverkusen from Vitoria Guimaraes last year, but his stock has grown so much that the likes of RB Leipzig and Bayern Munich are keen to sign him.

The report says the Gunners have opened talks with his current club already and they are hopeful of completing the transfer in the coming days.

Because he has a long-term contract with them until 2026, Arsenal knows he would cost a decent amount of money and the report claims they have been told to pay €40M.

That is less than they had expected to pay for White, but Tapsoba isn’t as highly-regarded as the Englishman.

Signing a new centre-back is a priority for Arsenal and they would want to complete the signing of one soon.