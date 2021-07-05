Arsenal identify Ben White alternative in the Bundesliga

Arsenal is keen to sign Ben White this summer, however, the Gunners also know that there is no guarantee that they will succeed in their pursuit.
They have now identified an alternative for the Englishman.
Todofichajes says they have made a move for Edmond Tapsoba of Bayer Leverkusen as they struggle to complete the transfer of White.
The report says White is now close to sealing a switch to Everton and that has forced Arsenal to speed up their interest in Tapsoba.
He only joined Leverkusen from Vitoria Guimaraes last year, but his stock has grown so much that the likes of RB Leipzig and Bayern Munich are keen to sign him.
The report says the Gunners have opened talks with his current club already and they are hopeful of completing the transfer in the coming days.
Because he has a long-term contract with them until 2026, Arsenal knows he would cost a decent amount of money and the report claims they have been told to pay €40M.
That is less than they had expected to pay for White, but Tapsoba isn’t as highly-regarded as the Englishman.
Signing a new centre-back is a priority for Arsenal and they would want to complete the signing of one soon.
Glad to see such a strong determination to spend our precious resources on a CB still. Arteta only brought in 3 since his arrival.
If only we had a young talented French or Greek CB someone could coach up we could save money.
While we circle White and Tapsoba, our woeful midfield should be addressed first (2 players needed) then Bellerin upgrade.
After that, feel free to go CB shopping if Kronke’s money is burning a hole in Arteta’s pocket.
The £50 million for White could have signed Sanches or Bissouma by now, if midfield was a bigger priority.
Besides if £50 million for White is excessive, what about £40 million for Ramsdale?
Club should walk away from both, we’re getting mugged. But hey, why coach up club’s young talent when you can just buy players like Pep.
Guess we buy stars now with Arteta, since he isn’t as interested in making them.
40 million Euro will not land Tapsoda. There is another report that Arsenal bid 60 million Euros (51.4 million pounds) 2 weeks ago and were turned down. 70 million Euros or so is the approximate price.
Correction, 2 CB’s, shopping for a 3rd with 4 1/2 already on our shelves, Chambers as the 1/2.
Typical typical arsenal. Does that sound familiar to you? Oh! Yes it does. Get linked with the right player and settle for an alternative. Is this craftiness or being smart? We are tired of this tactics. We end up with a Mustafi like scenario