Arsenal identify Bundesliga star as the perfect partner for William Saliba

William Saliba is likely to be an important member of the Arsenal first-team next season and one problem that the club is looking to solve for some time now is identifying his long-term defensive partner.

The Gunners have plans to make Pablo Mari’s loan deal permanent, but they have still been linked with a move for other defenders who would make their defence better in the long term.

A report from Le10Sport is claiming that the Gunners have identified Swiss defender, Nico Elvedi as the perfect long-term partner for Saliba.

The defender has played over 30 games in all competitions for Borussia Monchengladbach this season, and he starred for them this weekend again when the Bundesliga reopened.

He is entering the final year of his current deal at the German side and he looks set to move to a top team.

The report continues to claim the defender is reportedly available for £25 million in the summer and Arsenal is seriously considering a move for him.

Arsenal has been linked with a move for the likes of Dayot Upamecano but the Frenchman’s transfer would be a high-profile one and the Gunners don’t have the budget to make such a transfer happen at the moment.