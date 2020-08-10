Arsenal identify Ligue 1 star as a potential replacement for Matteo Guendouzi

Arsenal has identified Olympique Marseille’s Morgan Sanson as a player they would like to have in their side, according to a report in the Sun.

The midfielder helped the French side qualify for the Champions League this season, and his fine showing has continued to attract attention from European teams.

Tottenham and West Ham are two other teams that are considering a move for him, and Arsenal will hope to beat them all to his signing.

The Gunners might sell Matteo Guendouzi and Lucas Torreira in this transfer window, and the Frenchman will represent a very fine replacement for either player.

Arsenal’s main midfield target is Atletico Madrid’s Thomas Partey, but the Gunners are struggling to sign him after the Spanish side made it clear to them that he can only leave if his release clause of 50m euros is met.

Sanson is also a defensive midfielder and he will turn 26 very soon, which means he will enter the prime of his career at the Emirates should he join the Gunners.

Torreira has been targeted by Italian sides this summer, while Guendouzi has fallen out with Mikel Arteta and he might not play for the Gunners again.

The Gunners will still look to land Partey from Atleti before finally going for an alternative.