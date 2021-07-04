Arsenal identify new target as Leno replacement

Arsenal identify back-up to Ramsdale
West Bromwich Albion’s Sam Johnstone is one of the names that is being considered to replace Bernd Leno at the Emirates Stadium.
According to Daily Star’s journalist Alex Wood, Arsenal will chase the 28-year-old if they fail to land their top priority in Sheffield United’s Aaron Ramsdale.
The Sheffield United man is reportedly the Gunners’ main target for the goalkeeping position this summer. However, deal for the Englishman might be ruled out if The Blades don’t lower their asking price of around £30 million.
Both goalkeepers, who the North London outfit are keeping tracks on, are full England internationals. The duo got a nod for the European Championships ahead of the likes of Burnley’s Nick Pope and Manchester United’s Dean Henderson, who were ruled out of the competition through injury.
If the Gunners pull the plug on Ramsdale, they are expected to make a move for Johnstone, who is valued at £20 million by the Baggies.
It’s clear from the goalkeeper links that Arsenal are trying to recruit a shot-stopper who ticks the box of ‘homegrown status.’
With the likes of Ainsley Maitland Niles, Reiss Nelson, Hector Bellerin, Eddie Nketiah and even Joe Willock looking likely to leave London, the Gunners will have considerably lower numbers in the homegrown department come next campaign.
Thus, it’s rational that one of the slots they are trying to secure is of a keeper.
Although Leno can be trusted with his hands, the German’s distribution and failure to command the six-yard box is the issue that technical director Edu and manager Mikel Arteta hope to address in the current shop window.
Johnstone and Ramsdale have been identified by the club who can provide what Leno can’t.
The Gunners have even been linked to Ajax’s Andre Onana. However, things are complicated because the Cameroonian won’t be able to feature in the team until the first week of November.
Two months from then, the 25-year-old will then fly off to Africa to take part in the African Cup of Nations at the start of 2022. That has instantly put off many suitors and Arsenal are believed to be one of them.
What goalkeeper would you like to see if Leno leaves? Although few reports have suggested that the German had a change of heart and is willing to stay, in my opinion, if Arsenal get a chance to replace Leno with a goalkeeper with good distribution skills and commanding presence inside the twelve-yard-box, the club should go all out!
But it’s also worth considering that the goalkeeping department should be one of our last priorities in the summer where already there is so much to do.
Yash Bisht
Pope would be worth a gamble…as for Ramsdale – no!!!
OT.. Ooooooospina saved 2 penalties last night, knocking out Suarez!! Surprised he wasn’t bitten 😄
Good one Sue. You never fail to leave me in stitches. Ooooooooospina must have fled the crime scene before Count Suarez could sink his teeth in.
It was thought that Arsenal was going for a back up keeper, but according to this article this is not the case.
Mat Ryan is apparently going to Real Sociadad.
Onana is apparently going to Inter Milan.
Why would Arsenal sell Joe Willock, given his position, his form and that he is home grown?
While Arsenal are chasing Sam Johnstone at West Bromwich Albion, they should also talk to Manuel Pereira as a prospective CAM.
Oops Matheus Pereira (not Manuel)
Arsenal fans logic can be baffling. You don’t have a backup keeper and you want to sell your starter.
You don’t have an attacking midfieder, think a priority is replacing a right back.
And then you have the audacity to say the club is getting priorities wrong.
Lol it’s just a circus at Arsenal nowadays ain’t it. Drug cheat Onana, bag of nerves Runnarson and the twice relegated Ramsdale 😂 you couldn’t make it up. Now we wanna sell our first choice GK a year after choosing him over Martinez? Sigh… Good times ahead, can’t wait for the season to start though…