Arsenal identify potential Saliba replacement amid Real Madrid rumours

Arsenal could be forced to sell William Saliba at the end of the season, with the Frenchman reportedly attracting serious interest from Real Madrid. The Spanish giants have been monitoring Saliba for a long time and now appear ready to make a formal offer for his signature. With a season that has fallen below expectations, having been eliminated from several competitions and trailing Barcelona in La Liga, Madrid is expected to respond by reinforcing their squad during the summer transfer window.

Saliba has been a key figure in Mikel Arteta’s side and is considered one of the Premier League’s top central defenders. While he has expressed happiness at the club and seems settled in London, the lure of joining Madrid may be difficult to resist. Every player has a price, and the Gunners may need to consider a sale if an attractive offer is made, especially from a club of Real Madrid’s stature.

In anticipation of such a scenario, Arsenal are reportedly already preparing for a possible departure. They are said to have identified Ousmane Diomande of Sporting Clube as a potential replacement. As cited by Defensa Central, the Gunners have been following the Ivorian defender for some time and now view him as an ideal candidate to fill Saliba’s role should he leave.

Arsenal are determined not to be caught unprepared and are working behind the scenes to ensure the continuity of their defensive structure. Diomande has impressed with his composure, strength and intelligence on the ball, making him a promising addition should a transfer materialise.

While Saliba’s presence may be difficult to replace, the club are taking practical steps to protect their squad’s quality and balance. The coming months will be pivotal, and Arsenal are likely to face a significant test of both their resolve and their planning as interest in their top players intensifies.