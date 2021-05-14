Arsenal identify Real Betis man as the perfect Bellerin replacement

Arsenal has made Emerson Royal a transfer target as they prepare for the departure of Hector Bellerin in the summer.
The Gunners have been served by the Spaniard since 2011 when they poached him from Barcelona.
He is now set to look for a new challenge, according to Sun Sports.
If he is eventually sold as expected, he would need replacing and Emerson is one of the players Arsenal is targeting, according to Mundo Deportivo.
The Brazilian is currently at Real Betis where he has spent the last two seasons, but he is co-own by them and Barcelona who can buy his full rights for just £2.5m in the summer.
The Catalans already have Sergi Roberto and Sergino Dest as their first choice right-backs and can do without him.
They are also hundreds of millions in debt and would want to raise money from the sale of some of their players.
They will make some good money from selling Emerson, who has also attracted the attention of Tottenham.
If Arsenal cannot sign him, the Sun Sports report claims that they would try to sign Norwich’s Max Aarons who has also been on their radar for some time now.
Not convinced by Max Aarons defensively- doesn’t close down crosses(stands off wingers) and weak in the tackle. Emerson would be better value imho.
On bellerin its time to move on, when he broke through he was blistering going forward and his pace got him out of trouble defensively. With 2yrs left on his contract you either sell whilst he still has some value or renew his contract, I say cash in now.
Agree wholeheartedly with your comments on Bellerin and Aarons.As to Emerson,if he was that good, surely Barca would take up their option to buy his full rights and play him in their first eleven despite their mountain of debt which I believe is over 1.1 billion euro.
OT.. David Luiz leaving Arsenal at end of season. 34yo told club today + they agreed. #AFC had not offered new deal & even if they did the Brazil int’l defender wouldn’t have signed as decision had been made to go (TheAthletic)
Saliba may get his chance now hopefully
Wonderful news, at long last!