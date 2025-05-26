Arsenal idol had a spell in intensive care after a health scare

Arsenal could have lost one of its most iconic figures last week as it has been revealed that Tomas Rosický was hospitalised following a health scare that required treatment in intensive care. The Czech football legend, who spent a decade at Arsenal between 2006 and 2016, is now recovering at home after suffering from heart-related issues.

Rosický, known for his grace and creativity on the pitch, has been serving as the sporting director at Sparta Prague, the club where he both started and ended his playing career. His time at Arsenal was often hampered by injuries, but he left a lasting impression on supporters thanks to his technical brilliance and unwavering commitment to the club.

Heart scare sends Rosický to intensive care

According to Talk Sport, the former midfielder was admitted to hospital last Tuesday due to heart-related complications. He was treated in the intensive care unit, but thankfully, doctors determined that no surgery was required. Sparta Prague confirmed the situation in a statement that also requested privacy.

“Our sporting director, Tomas Rosicky, was unexpectedly hospitalised in the intensive care unit last Tuesday due to heart-related issues. Neither Tomas nor the club will disclose further details. Fortunately, no surgery was required. Tomas, you have our full support. We are all thinking of you.”

The announcement prompted an outpouring of support from across the footballing world. Former team-mates, clubs, and fans have taken to social media to send messages of encouragement and affection to the former Czech international.

A fan favourite still held in high regard

Though major trophies were few during his time at Arsenal, Rosický remains one of the most admired players of his era. Nicknamed “The Little Mozart” for his elegant style of play, he brought flair, intelligence, and heart to the Arsenal midfield.

Rosický’s contributions to football both on and off the pitch continue to be celebrated. Everyone connected to Arsenal will be wishing him a full and swift recovery as he continues treatment at home.

