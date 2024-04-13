Arsenal idol is eyeing a managerial job in the Premier League

Cesc Fàbregas is the latest former Arsenal player to transition into management as his next career path.

The Gunners have witnessed many former players become managers upon retiring, including their current head coach, Mikel Arteta.

Arteta was a formidable leader during his time with the Gunners and is currently excelling as the club’s manager.

Another ex-Arsenal player who may soon join the ranks of Premier League managers is Cesc Fàbregas.

The Spaniard spent approximately a decade at Arsenal after being recruited from Barcelona as a teenage sensation.

He has been serving as the assistant manager at Serie B club Como, which he co-owns. Fàbregas has been diligently working on obtaining his coaching badges and was recently observed at Arsenal, shadowing Jack Wilshere with the Gunners’ youth team.

Having witnessed several of his former teammates succeed as managers, Fàbregas is eager to follow suit.

His aspiration is to manage at one of the top clubs in the Premier League, and he openly expresses his desire to pursue a managerial role in England.

Fabregas told Standard Sport:

“You never know how the future will go, but I want to be a main coach. I am doing my own way at the moment. 100 per cent my ambition one day is to coach a top club in the Premier League, the Champions League.

“But you need to respect the right steps. I feel I am ready to be a first-team coach already so I don’t want to go into these types of little coaching on the side or being an assistant. I have very clear things in my mind that I just want to be a main coach, a first-team coach, and that’s why I will do my own way until I am ready to jump onto a big train.

“But for now, there is a long way to go. I am just getting started. I feel privileged for the opportunity Como has given me and I am very happy here.”

Fabregas had a good career as a player and worked under several world-class managers so he could become one himself.

If that happens, he might get a chance to manage at the Emirates someday in the future.

