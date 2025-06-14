Arsenal idol picks between Gyokeres and Sesko and explains his choice

Arsenal appear to be facing a dilemma in the transfer market as they assess whether to sign Viktor Gyokeres or Benjamin Sesko this summer.

Both strikers have impressed at their respective clubs and would be strong additions to Mikel Arteta’s squad. The Gunners are determined to address the need for a prolific goalscorer who can help take the team to the next level in their pursuit of major honours.

Two different profiles, one solution

Sesko is the younger of the two and already playing in one of Europe’s top five leagues, showcasing potential that could be developed further under Arteta. In contrast, Gyokeres has been in exceptional goal-scoring form at Sporting Clube over the past two seasons and is arguably the more established option.

The club is unlikely to sign both players, and their decision may come down to which profile better suits their long-term vision.

Ray Parlour gives his verdict

Former Arsenal midfielder Ray Parlour has offered his view on who he believes would be the better fit at the Emirates.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, he said:

“He [Sesko] is very quick and strong, so he could fit into the Premier League. He is only 21 as well, so you can probably coach him. Gyokeres played for Coventry City and knows the English game. He has been brilliant for Sporting and, obviously, Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim knows him.

But, from an Arsenal point of view, I would probably go for Sesko.”

Both players are excellent options

Gyokeres and Sesko are undoubtedly talented strikers who could elevate Arsenal’s attack. Whichever option the club chooses, they are likely to be acquiring a forward capable of making a significant impact at the highest level.

