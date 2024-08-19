Arsenal idol Thierry Henry leaves another managerial job

Thierry Henry, an Arsenal legend and idol for many Gunners fans, has faced challenges in transitioning his success as a player into a managerial career. After managing AS Monaco and CF Montreal with mixed results, Henry took charge of the France U21 team last year, with the French FA hoping his experience and leadership would guide the young talents.

Henry recently managed France’s U23 side at the Paris Olympics, leading them to the final. Although they were close to claiming gold, Spain proved too strong, leaving Henry’s side with silver—a respectable achievement, though he undoubtedly hoped for more.

Despite this, The Sun reports that Henry has stepped down from his role as the U21 coach. His departure adds to a string of managerial exits, leaving him once again searching for a fresh opportunity to establish himself as a successful manager.

Just Arsenal Opinion

It is surprising and sad that Henry is struggling so much as a manager, considering the career he had as a player.

However, he still has more than enough time to find success in management.

