Arsenal idol thinks they can go all the way in the Champions League

After watching the Gunners secure an impressive 7-1 victory against PSV in the Champions League last night, Thierry Henry believes Arsenal could win the competition.

Following a couple of disappointing performances in the Premier League over their last two games, Arsenal responded in a big way against PSV, showing their potential and earning a huge win. The victory will be remembered for a long time, and they have effectively finished the tie with just the first leg. This dominant performance gives them the opportunity to rest their players ahead of the return leg in London, and it’s a display that may prove difficult to replicate this season.

PSV adopted an expansive style of play, but it ultimately backfired, leaving them exposed to Arsenal’s attacks, which allowed the Gunners to continue scoring. The Dutch side now know they are out of the tie, but Henry believes Arsenal’s performance should make everyone take them seriously as potential winners of the competition.

He said, as quoted by the Daily Mail:

‘We all know that the [Premier] League is over. Apart from if something crazy happens, but what I’m trying to say is that this game can help maybe to be confident in this competition but (also) the game that you have after, Real Madrid or Atletico.

‘Sometimes I think the path to the final can at times help or not, but if you want to win the competition, you have to go through these teams.’

While Arsenal delivered an exceptional performance in that game, Henry acknowledged that their players must continue to work hard if they are to win the competition. The Gunners will face tougher opponents as they progress, and it will require focus and determination to go all the way. But after their dominant display against PSV, Arsenal’s confidence will be high as they look to push on in the competition.