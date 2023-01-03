Arsenal improves their offer for coveted target

Arsenal is determined to add Mykhailo Mudryk to their squad this month and has made an improved bid for the Ukrainian talent.

The winger is also keen on the move to the Emirates, which has encouraged the Gunners to keep pushing to add him to their squad.

Their initial offer worth around £35m plus £17m in add-ons was rejected by Shakhtar Donetsk, but both clubs continue to talk and are willing to get the transfer sorted.

A report in The Daily Mail reveals the Gunners have now tabled a new bid worth around £62 million.

His present employers want as much of the fee from the transfer to be paid upfront and have previously insisted he is worth as much as Manchester City’s Jack Grealish.

It remains unclear if they accept this offer, but Arsenal will feel they have done enough to get the deal done.

Mudryk is a top talent and has done well in the Champions League, but he is still young and unproven in a top European league.

He will need time to reach his full potential, and he may even flop at the club. So it makes no sense to overpay for him in a winter transfer window.

