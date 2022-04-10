Arsenal in a dilemma over two La Liga attackers

Arsenal wants more attackers and they have found two prospective players in La Liga. However, they need to decide which one to sign.

The Gunners will bolster their squad when the transfer window reopens so they can take advantage of their improvement this season.

Mikel Arteta’s side, until the last week, was one of the most improved teams in England this season and a good recruitment drive could see them become more competitive.

Because Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah could follow Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s lead and leave the club in the summer, signing attacking players is a priority for the Gunners.

They have been linked with a move for Memphis Depay of Barcelona and Luka Jovic of Real Madrid.

These two attackers could leave their present club for a fee, but Todofichajes claims Arsenal is in a dilemma over which of them should move to the Emirates.

Just Arsenal Opinion

These two forwards are struggling at their present clubs and they shouldn’t be linked with a move to Arsenal.

We have gone too far in our rebuild to add players that aren’t up to scratch for our squad.

In the summer, we should only sign players who had an amazing season and are the first choice at their current clubs.

Video – Mikel Arteta post-Brighton “It’s time to criticise ourselves”