Arsenal in a good position to get more commercial deals reckon analyst

Arsenal is one of the finest clubs in Europe this season and continues to do well domestically as they bid to end two decades of wait before winning another Premier League crown.

The Gunners have been in the news for the right reasons for much of this season and if that continues, they will attract new investors, reckons financial analyst Kieran Maguire.

If Arsenal wins the league, players will be attracted to playing for them and Maguire believes the feel-good factor will also help them get new investments.

He tells Football Insider:

“They have a 99 per cent chance of qualifying for the Champions League and are rekindling relationships with their fanbase who are excited to see their club play against Europe’s elite.

“Therefore you can see why the likes of TCL are so eager to tie up a new, major commercial deal.

“It puts Arsenal in a strong negotiating position as they can attract eyeballs and that is exactly what sponsors want.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

As we make progress on the pitch, we clearly become attractive off it as well, which is great for our brand.

We need money as we are now expected to keep spending to remain at the top of English football, so the club will appreciate it if more organisations want to partner with it.

Hopefully, we will end the season as champions, which will help us charge huge fees.