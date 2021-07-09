Arsenal in a good position to take advantage of Dortmund transfer struggle

Arsenal has been handed a boost in their bid to sign PSV attacker, Donyell Malen with Borussia Dortmund reportedly struggling to sign him.

The Dutchman was on the books of Arsenal between 2015 and 2017, but he couldn’t break into their first-team squad and he returned to the Netherlands to join PSV.

He has now developed into one of the finest attackers in the Eredivisie and Arsenal wants him back.

However, they aren’t the favourites to sign him as Borussia Dortmund has identified him as the ideal replacement for Manchester United-bound Jadon Sancho.

However, in what should be considered a boost to Arsenal’s chance of signing him, the Germans are reportedly struggling to reach an agreement with PSV and the player.

Despite being set to earn around £73m from the sale of Sancho, Bild via the Daily Mail says they are baulking at paying PSV £26million for Malen.

His agent, Mino Raiola, is also demanding for them to pay him £5-a-year in wages, a huge upgrade from his current £1.72m a year salary.

Arsenal needs some reinforcements and bringing back the attacker who has scored 40 goals in 81 league appearances for PSV could add more goals to their games next season.