Arsenal in a quandary as to which defender to prioritise, as Liverpool add pressure

Arsenal’s long-standing interest in Marc Guehi is well documented. When the Crystal Palace defender first emerged as a serious Premier League talent, he was even touted as a potential upgrade on Gabriel Magalhães. Since then, Gabriel has established himself as one of the division’s most consistent performers, but Guehi remains a player of admiration at the Emirates Stadium.

With Guehi now entering the final year of his contract and a move expected this summer, a return to the conversation for Arsenal seemed natural. However, The Athletic report that Liverpool are now also keen on the England international, adding further competition for his signature.

Like Arsenal, Liverpool already have an established centre-back pairing. And with Guehi believed to prioritise regular football, convincing him to join either club without guaranteed minutes was always going to be a challenge.

Arsenal act quickly to secure Hato

Perhaps in recognition of the difficulty in landing Guehi, Arsenal appear to have pivoted toward Ajax’s Jorrel Hato. The 19-year-old is widely considered one of Europe’s most promising defensive talents, and some sources believe he would be more open to joining the Gunners—even without immediate assurances of starting football.

That strategy, however, could also be under threat. The Athletic suggest that Liverpool view Hato as a fallback option should they fail to secure Guehi this summer.

Despite that, Arsenal are thought to be ahead in the race, having already tabled a formal contract offer.

Timber’s influence could be decisive

Hato explained his admiration for Arsenal defender Jurrien Timber, saying:

“Coaches told me that I always needed to look up to Virgil van Dijk, but when I played in the under-18s, I always looked up to Jurrien Timber. I played with him for six months before he left, and I learned so much from him. When I came into the first team, he was my mentor. I love his playing style, his calmness on the ball. And he is just a great defender in defending terms.”

With Timber well-positioned to play a mentoring role again, Arsenal may hold the upper hand, both emotionally and tactically.

Reports shared by Arsenal News Channel on X suggest the club remain in pole position to finalise a deal for Hato.

