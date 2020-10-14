Arsenal in a race against time to land Championship starlet

Arsenal are eyeing a move to sign Michael Olise from Reading this week, with the transfer window closing in just two days time.

The 18 year-old has played a key role for his side so far this season starting all four of their Championship fixtures, scoring once and getting two assists in the process.

Olise is now being linked with a move away from the Madejski, with Wolverhampton Wanderers, Leeds and Arsenal set to battle it out for his signature this week.

The DailyMail claims he is ‘likely to leave’, with just over 48 left of the window to make it happen.

The young winger spent time with Chelsea and Manchester City’s academies previously, before moving to Berkshire in 2016, and worked his way up into the senior side in 2019, making his debut in March 2019 at the age of 17.

The French Under-18 star could be excited by the prospect of a move to the Emirates following the vast progress made by Gabriel Martinelli, Bukayo Saka and Eddie Nketiah last season, with all making huge strides into the first-team fold over the last 12 months, and Olise may well believe he has the talent worthy of emulating those youngsters.

I personally wouldn’t be against a deal which would allow him to see out the season with Reading, much like we did with William Saliba last summer, especially given the key role he has been enjoying since the start of the campaign, a role we would unlikely be able to offer given our wealth of options on the wing at present.

Would Arsenal be able to convince Olise to quit the Royals without guarantees on playing time?

Patrick