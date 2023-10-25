Arsenal in a race with several clubs to sign La Liga star for free

Arsenal is reportedly showing interest in Athletic Bilbao attacker Nico Williams as they aim to enhance their squad options. Williams has been a consistent presence in the Bilbao squad and the Spanish national team, drawing attention from top clubs across Europe.

Williams’ contract is set to expire at the end of the current season, and negotiations for a new deal with his current club have proven challenging. Athletic Bilbao remains optimistic that they can secure an extension for the winger to remain with them for several more seasons, but until the contract is signed, nothing is certain.

The situation has opened the door for various clubs to express interest in signing him. A report from Team Talk suggests that Arsenal is one of these clubs. The Gunners are reportedly in a competition with other Premier League teams like Liverpool and Tottenham for his signature.

Williams’ future intentions remain unclear, but Athletic Bilbao remains hopeful of retaining the talented attacker.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Williams is an exciting player who does well when he plays any game for Bilbao.

He could become the ideal backup option for Bukayo Saka, that we have been looking for.

