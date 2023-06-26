Arsenal in a three-horse race for French midfielder

Arsenal has emerged as a potential destination for Youssouf Fofana from AS Monaco, as the Gunners intensify their activity in the transfer market.

As one of the top clubs in England, Mikel Arteta’s side is eager to maintain a position within the top four, necessitating the acquisition of quality signings.

While Arsenal has expressed interest in securing Declan Rice and reportedly agreed to a deal for Kai Havertz, they are not stopping there.

According to a report from L’Equipe, Arsenal is the latest club to demonstrate an interest in Fofana, with the 24-year-old midfielder potentially moving to the Emirates.

West Ham has been a prominent contender for Fofana’s signature in recent months, considering him a suitable replacement for Rice. However, the report indicates that both Arsenal and Newcastle have also joined the race to secure his services before the conclusion of the current transfer window.

AS Monaco has gained a reputation for selling their top talents, and it is anticipated that it would allow Fofana to depart for an appropriate fee.

Just Arsenal Opinion

At 24, Fofana is at a good age and could improve if he moves to the Emirates and is exposed to better coaching and teammates.

This hands us a huge boost and we need to quickly end the Rice saga and complete a move for him before his other suitors act.

