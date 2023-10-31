Arsenal in a three-horse race for Irish teenage midfielder

Arsenal has been linked with a move for Shamrock Rovers’ breakout star, Naj Razi.

The 17-year-old broke into their first team this season and has delivered some top performances in the senior squad, which has caught the attention of the Gunners.

The Irish teenager is one of the best youngsters in their country and has done admirably well for their national U17 team over the last year.

His fine form in the youth academy, which he joined at the age of seven, led to his promotion to the first team, where he has shown remarkable promise so far.

Arsenal has been following him for some time and hopes to eventually add him to their squad.

However, a report in The Sun claims that Chelsea and Real Madrid are also keen on the teenage sensation.

Both clubs have recently adopted a youth-focused approach in the transfer market and will compete with the Gunners to sign him for a fee.

Mikel Arteta’s men are an attractive option for young players, but Madrid and Chelsea have also signed some terrific youngsters in recent months and could convince him to join them.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have a good reputation in terms of adding young players to our squad and we expect that to help convince Razi to join us.

However, he might listen to the offers of the other clubs if we do not act fast.

