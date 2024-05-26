Arsenal in a three-horse race for Rennes teenage star

Rennes is renowned for developing some of the best young talents in European football, and they have a new prospect that Arsenal likes.

The Gunners are known for recruiting some of the best young players in world football and do a brilliant job of grooming most of them. They have signed some and developed others through the club’s system, making them an ideal destination for youngsters to move to and develop their careers.

Several teenagers are on the Gunners’ radar at the moment, and one of them stands out: Désiré Doué.

The 18-year-old plays for Rennes and looks set to follow in the footsteps of Jérémy Doku and Eduardo Camavinga by moving to a bigger club.

Arsenal has scouted him on several occasions and remains convinced that the midfielder is a star in the making.

However, a report in the Daily Mail claims Tottenham and Manchester United are also interested in signing him, so both clubs will compete with Arsenal for his signature.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have a fine reputation with youngsters, and that could be more than enough to help us win the race for his signature.

But it will not be straightforward, and we must make the best effort to sign him.

