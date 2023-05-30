Arsenal in a three-horse race to sign Real Madrid man

Real Madrid’s Marco Asensio is set to leave the club as a free agent next month, which could potentially fulfil Arsenal’s desire to sign him. However, securing his services won’t be automatic for the Gunners, as there are several other clubs interested in the attacker.

Although Asensio initially wanted to stay at Madrid, both parties failed to reach an agreement on a contract extension, resulting in his impending departure as a free agent.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is known to be an admirer of the Mallorcan player and would welcome him to the Emirates Stadium. However, the competition for Asensio’s signature is fierce.

According to a report from The Daily Mail, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and AC Milan are also keen on acquiring Asensio and are prepared to challenge Arsenal in the race to sign him.

To secure Asensio’s commitment, Arsenal will need to present a compelling proposal, including an enticing financial offer, to lure the Spanish player to London. The Gunners will have to compete with the financial resources and attractiveness of PSG and AC Milan in order to stand a chance of securing Asensio’s services.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Asensio is one of the finest attackers in Europe, and we can understand why many clubs want to add him to their squad in the summer.

If we see him as the right fit for our team, we must be prepared to ensure we offer him the best contract among his suitors.

