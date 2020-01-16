According to the Athletic (subscription required), Arsenal are in advanced talks with Paris Saint-Germain over the signing of left-back Layvin Kurzawa.

The Athletic’s David Ornstein claims Arsenal’s head of football Raul Sanllehi is leading the talks for the defender, with discussions described as ‘key’ reportedly taking place today.

Ornstein also adds that the Gunners are hoping to sign the ace for free this month. Whilst it’s reported that the PSG star does only have six month remaining on his contract, we’d have thought that a player of Kurzawa’s calibre would certainly command a fee.

News of Kurzawa potentially joining for nothing comes less than a day after the Sun claimed that the Gunners were preparing a £6m bid for the ace this month.

Mikel Arteta is currently without his only two natural left-backs, with Kieran Tierney and Sead Kolasinac both sidelined. Promising youngster Bukayo Saka has deputised in defence recently.

Kurzawa has made 14 appearances across all competitions for the Parisians this season, the ace also has 13 caps for France to his name.

The 27-year-old was once tipped to become a superstar after breaking into Monaco’s team, however things have dwindled for the ace in recent years – Kurzawa has become PSG’s second choice at left-back behind Juan Bernat.

Despite the chance of signing a top calibre player on a free, should the Gunners rethink this move considering the Frenchman’s injury troubles that have blighted his career?