Arsenal in advanced talks to beat Chelsea to signature

Arsenal are believed to be in advanced talks with Kia Joorabchian over the signature of Willian, despite Chelsea’s tabled contract.

The Blues are believed to have offered a two-year contract to their Brazilian forward, who has played a key role throughout their campaign in helping them qualify for the Champions League.

Willian will likely be a sure thing to start the FA Cup on Saturday also, when we go toe-to-toe in the final, which looks set to be his last match in a Chelsea shirt.

His club have a rule about not offering long-term deals to players over 30, and despite the winger thoroughly impressing throughout the season, and also being amongst the best players in the division since the return of action following the break, the club are still unwilling to break their silly rule.

Arsenal can now be the team to profit from their nonsense by landing a player in his prime, and on a free transfer also.

Sports Journalist Nicolo Schira has confirmed on her Twitter that our side has entered into advanced talks with his agent ahead of a possible summer move.

Willian wouldn’t be the first player we have persuaded to trade Chelsea for the Emirates either, with David Luiz and Petr Cech both leaving Stamford Bridge to become key figures in our first-team in recent years.

The defender hasn’t been away from controversy much throughout the campaign, but Mikel Arteta has persisted with his bid to get the best out of him, and the new formation appears to have done just that.

Willian has also impressed in a similar system at Chelsea previously, when Antonio Conte guided them to the Premier League title back in the 2016-17 season.

Would the two Brazilians flourish together if reunited next season?

Patrick