Arsenal in battle with Chelsea for the signature of Spanish star

Reports from AS in Spain claims that Chelsea is leading the race for Arsenal target, Sergio Reguilon.

The left-back had an amazing season on loan at Sevilla as he helped the club to qualify for the Champions League.

They are still in the Europa League this season, and he will hope to help them win the competition.

His fine form on-loan will still not be enough to help him earn a place in the Real Madrid first team next season because the Spanish champions have more than enough cover at left-back.

Ferland Mendy and Marcelo are ahead of him in the pecking order at the Bernabeu, and he might have to go somewhere else if he wants to keep playing.

Chelsea, Arsenal and Napoli all want to sign him, but the report claims that the Blues are leading the race for his signature.

Frank Lampard’s first-choice left-back that he wants to sign is Ben Chilwell of Leicester City, but the Foxes are reluctant to sell and they have set a high asking price.

The Blues are now looking for alternatives, and Reguilon has been identified as the perfect left-back for them.

Arsenal has two left-backs at the moment, but Sead Kolasinac hasn’t been in the best of form and he might be sold in this transfer window.