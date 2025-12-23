Arsenal in Carabao Cup semi final after beating Crystal Palace on penalties

Arsenal progressed to the Carabao Cup semi-final after defeating Crystal Palace on penalties following a 1-1 draw in normal time this evening.

The result underlined Arsenal’s determination to compete for silverware this season, with pressure moments such as this providing a clear measure of their ambition and resilience.

Strong Start and Relentless Pressure

Despite numerous changes to the starting eleven made by Mikel Arteta, Arsenal began the match with confidence and intensity. Crystal Palace selected a strong side of their own but initially focused on limiting Arsenal’s attacking threat rather than asserting themselves going forward.

The Gunners dominated possession and territory, attacking with variety and pace. Gabriel Martinelli was particularly influential in the opening exchanges and repeatedly troubled Jaydee Canvot, stretching Palace’s defensive structure. Arsenal created several promising chances and looked capable of breaking the deadlock at any moment.

Palace survived the early onslaught through disciplined defending and a series of outstanding saves from Walter Benitez. Arsenal continued to apply pressure from multiple angles, but despite their dominance, they were unable to find a breakthrough before the interval. Palace reached half-time level, a situation that felt fortunate given the balance of play.

Late Drama and Penalty Success

After the restart, both sides emerged with renewed intensity, although Arsenal remained the more dangerous team. Their persistence was finally rewarded after 80 minutes when a Maxence Lacroix own goal gave the Gunners a deserved lead. While the manner of the goal was unfortunate for Palace, Arsenal were content to protect their advantage while continuing to search for another opening.

Arsenal defended resolutely until the closing moments, but an extended period of added time allowed Palace to equalise through Marc Guehi, silencing the Emirates Stadium. Arsenal attempted to regain the lead, yet another late save from Benitez forced the contest into a penalty shoot-out.

Following a dramatic and lengthy sequence of spot kicks, Kepa Arrizabalaga saved Palace’s eighth attempt, and Arsenal booked a semi-final meeting with Chelsea.