Arsenal in Carabao Cup semi final after beating Crystal Palace on penalties

Arsenal progressed to the Carabao Cup semi-final after defeating Crystal Palace on penalties following a 1-1 draw in normal time this evening.
The result underlined Arsenal’s determination to compete for silverware this season, with pressure moments such as this providing a clear measure of their ambition and resilience.
Strong Start and Relentless Pressure
Despite numerous changes to the starting eleven made by Mikel Arteta, Arsenal began the match with confidence and intensity. Crystal Palace selected a strong side of their own but initially focused on limiting Arsenal’s attacking threat rather than asserting themselves going forward.
The Gunners dominated possession and territory, attacking with variety and pace. Gabriel Martinelli was particularly influential in the opening exchanges and repeatedly troubled Jaydee Canvot, stretching Palace’s defensive structure. Arsenal created several promising chances and looked capable of breaking the deadlock at any moment.
Palace survived the early onslaught through disciplined defending and a series of outstanding saves from Walter Benitez. Arsenal continued to apply pressure from multiple angles, but despite their dominance, they were unable to find a breakthrough before the interval. Palace reached half-time level, a situation that felt fortunate given the balance of play.
Late Drama and Penalty Success
After the restart, both sides emerged with renewed intensity, although Arsenal remained the more dangerous team. Their persistence was finally rewarded after 80 minutes when a Maxence Lacroix own goal gave the Gunners a deserved lead. While the manner of the goal was unfortunate for Palace, Arsenal were content to protect their advantage while continuing to search for another opening.
Arsenal defended resolutely until the closing moments, but an extended period of added time allowed Palace to equalise through Marc Guehi, silencing the Emirates Stadium. Arsenal attempted to regain the lead, yet another late save from Benitez forced the contest into a penalty shoot-out.
Following a dramatic and lengthy sequence of spot kicks, Kepa Arrizabalaga saved Palace’s eighth attempt, and Arsenal booked a semi-final meeting with Chelsea.
Good win. Good first half not so second. Saliba had a real dodgy game again but we won. It is becoming a worry (for me at least) we are struggling to score from open play. We did last season and we are this. BUT we are (at the moment) through in the cup, top of both leagues and so far, it hasn’t been too much of a thorn. But it has to change.
Yes. Saliba’s needless foul in dangerous territory led to Palace’s goal via the free kick.
He gave the ball away twice dangerously as well. I was told, i didn’t know what i was talking about by, someone who doesn’t know what they are talking about 🤣 but as good a player he can be he make far too many silly mistakes. And he is doing again, that wasn’t the first time, or second or third. He has to cut the sloppyness out.
Wasn’t Saliba awarded man of the match?
I very much doubt it😂
I wonder what match you were watching that Saliba was making mistakes after mistakes, why am I not surprised? It’s Reggie after all.
Another person who hasn’t a clue what they are talking about.
Oh and Lee Dixon, in commentary said Saliba had a bad game, gave away a silly free kick that led to a goal and made a couple of errors. What game were you watching?
Chelsea angrier than Palace. Obviously Chelsea prefer Palace to Arsenal. In the SF first leg is at Chelsea. Maybe Arsenal have a tough game v Liverpool before the semi final v Chelsea.
For me we worry about the 3 points against Liverpool first. And I am sure thats what Arteta will do. The league is THE most important.
Kepa will go there and show them what a proper sensible and reliable keeper is. Experience of two legged cup ties will be useful too.
Would have preferred not to have watched a penalty shootout especially after the dominant first half. Credit to Glasner who made changes and Arsenal knew they were in a much closer game.
I thought Jesus did well and Norgaard too. In the interview after Saliba owned his error and hats off to all the penalty takers who held their nerve
Thank goodness for Lacroix,i wonder what would’ve happened to us without him,perhaps Lewis-skelly would’ve ballooned his penalty sky high&send us parking from the League cup.
The poor finishing and lack of open play goals is still of great concern. At least Arsenal created chances in this game. Maybe Arsenal needs a finishing coach; Ian Wright may be available?
Giving up late goals in matches is a concern, as it appears to show a drop off of concentration, which exacerbates the inability to score the second goal buffer.
I cannot fathom why an experienced, highly competent, EPL proven midfielder as Christian Norgaard can be ignored by Arteta for EPL selection, to rest Rice or Zubimendi. He was very impressive in his full game against Crystal Palace, as well as performing well in every minute he has played.
Martinelli was also in good form.
Going into the Christmas period and here we are top of the PL, having lost just two games – top of the CL – into the semi final of the Carabo cup – things are looking good.
What a great game Martinelli had and to think some of our own wanted him gone because he didn’t have a footballing brain.
He was my MOTM by far and, hopefully, this scapegoating of him will now stop.
Same goes for Jesus, who was excellent in his first time back starting a game. He was so unlucky not to have scored.
Eight excellent penalties and a great penalty save by the way.
Really impressed with Palace and their manager as they gave us an almighty scare.
Also their great supporters, they back their players 100%.
In the first half we played in the same attacking way that had us on our feet two seasons ago and that was with, mainly, our “second string” so I’m hoping that’s a sign Mikel will carry this forward.
May I take this opportunity to wish everyone a very happy Christmas and a Happy New Year.
Just read that Hincapie thinks Martinelli is a more skillful player than Saka.
That’s something I have thought for quite a while, but I’m sure I’ll get a lot of fellow Gooners disagreeing with Hincapie and me.
Oh Ken, how old are you? NA NA NA NA NA😂😂
Martinelli had a very good first half. And Hindcapie is entitled to his opinion.