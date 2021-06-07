Arsenal in danger of missing out on midfielder with Atalanta preparing ‘official bid’

Nicolo Schira has revealed that Atalanta are pushing forward with a bid to sign AZ Alkmaar’s Teun Koopmeiners, a player he insists Arsenal are also interested in.
The 23 year-old is regularly fielded as a defensive midfielder for his club, whilst being comfortable playing at CM or CB also, but his prowess in front of goal this season has been impressive also.
Koopmeiners is credited with 17 goals and seven assists in his 40 outings in all competitions this term, a return most forwards would be happy with.
The midfielder looks like he could well be on the move this summer, with Schira claiming that Atalanta are preparing an official bid to sign him from under the noses of Arsenal, Roma and Monaco.
#Atalanta are in talks for the dutch midfielder Teun #Koopmeiners from #AZAlkmaar. Many clubs are interested in him (ASRoma, Arsenal and ASMonaco), but Atalanta are already preparing an official bid to overtake the other clubs in the race. #transfers
The Gunners are believed to be actively looking for midfield additions, with Martin Odegaard and Dani Ceballos having returned to Real Madrid having completed their loan spells.
That leaves a hole in our squad in both the central midfield and attacking midfield spots, although Joe Willock could well stake a claim for one of those roles after impressing on loan with Newcastle of late.
Could Atalanta’s move prompt Arsenal into firming up their interest? Does Koopmeiners goal-return scream out for a move further up the field?
I guarantee Edu spends WHOLE SUMMER chasing Ödegaard just to be left out with his d*** on his hand.
Watch the space!
Aston Villa confirm Buendia signing, even a championship team rejected us for Aston Villa, this shows how far we have gone down.
Lesser version of Xhaka. Also has a good left foot, but slows down play too much. His goals are due to the fact that he takes al penalties. Better defensively than Xhaka though, but not what we need imo
I can’t see the infatuation for another standard DM when I believe we have a more than capable one already. He was the team player of the year as a DM, he isn’t a slouch, passes the ball forwards and is able to spot danger and never goes hiding.
Step forwards Mr Callum Chambers.
If you want someone to patrol the gap between the midfield and defence I don’t see anyone better than what we already have.
I still feel this boy has a big career in front of him and better than Declan Rice and Jordan Henderson. I just wished he never lost so many years on the treatment table.