Arsenal in danger of missing out on midfielder with Atalanta preparing ‘official bid’

Nicolo Schira has revealed that Atalanta are pushing forward with a bid to sign AZ Alkmaar’s Teun Koopmeiners, a player he insists Arsenal are also interested in.

The 23 year-old is regularly fielded as a defensive midfielder for his club, whilst being comfortable playing at CM or CB also, but his prowess in front of goal this season has been impressive also.

Koopmeiners is credited with 17 goals and seven assists in his 40 outings in all competitions this term, a return most forwards would be happy with.

The midfielder looks like he could well be on the move this summer, with Schira claiming that Atalanta are preparing an official bid to sign him from under the noses of Arsenal, Roma and Monaco.

#Atalanta are in talks for the dutch midfielder Teun #Koopmeiners from #AZAlkmaar. Many clubs are interested in him (ASRoma, Arsenal and ASMonaco), but Atalanta are already preparing an official bid to overtake the other clubs in the race. #transfers — Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) June 7, 2021

The Gunners are believed to be actively looking for midfield additions, with Martin Odegaard and Dani Ceballos having returned to Real Madrid having completed their loan spells.

That leaves a hole in our squad in both the central midfield and attacking midfield spots, although Joe Willock could well stake a claim for one of those roles after impressing on loan with Newcastle of late.

Could Atalanta’s move prompt Arsenal into firming up their interest? Does Koopmeiners goal-return scream out for a move further up the field?

