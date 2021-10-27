Arsenal in line for a €15m windfall as their unwanted star impresses on loan

Lucas Torreira is one of the many players who lost their first-team status at Arsenal following the arrival of Mikel Arteta.

He had joined the Gunners following his exploit with Uruguay at the 2018 World Cup and they had to see off competition from several clubs to sign him.

However, he has failed to impress Arteta and struggled on loan at Atletico Madrid last season.

That spoilt Arsenal’s chance of selling him in the last transfer window, but they could achieve that at the end of this season.

That is because Corriere dello Sport via Sport Witness reports he is impressing at Fiorentina where he is on loan this season and the Italians are very likely to take up their €15m option to sign him permanently.

Just Arsenal Opinion

This would come as a major boost to Arsenal who needs all the money they can get to sign the players they need.

Torreira is a fine player and his current form means even if Fiorentina cannot afford to sign him, Arsenal could still get other suitors who would take a chance on him at the end of this season.

Arteta has already moved on from him with the signing of the likes of Thomas Partey and Albert Sambi Lokonga.

If Arsenal and Fiorentina cannot reach an agreement to sign him for the stated fee, the Gunners’ desperation to sell him could see them accept a much lower fee for his signature.