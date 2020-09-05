Arsenal in line to miss out on trio that would make them contenders (opinion)

Arsenal have made waves in the transfer market this summer, but with our club seemingly needing to raise funds for their other targets, we are at risk of losing out.

Our team currently looks like one that could well challenge for a place in the top four next season, but why stop there?

I firmly believe that we would have a starting XI worthy of challenging any of our rivals with just three signings, and I also think we could fund these moves easily this summer.

We’ve already moved to bring in Gabriel Magalhaes from Lille, as well as beating off interest for Willian on a free contract, but the following three players would thrust us into contention for the Premier League title.

Odsonne Edouard, Houssem Aouar and Thomas Partey would complete our side, and give us more than enough strength, control and creativity to challenge any of our top four rivals, while our squad may lack the depth of some of our rivals.

Each of these targets are believed to be available for around £40-50 Million each, and looking at the players in our squad who are surplus to requirements, I don’t see why this shouldn’t be possible.

Alexandre Lacazette would be the man replaced by the Celtic striker, with the latter bringing an amazing goalscoring record as well as being known for his ability to find the key pass for his team-mates also, and this would no-doubt be a massive boost to our options.

Fabrizio Romano told Lee Gunner’s YouTube channel that we are asking for €50 Million, but I feel like we should drop that to around £37-40 Million to get him out at risk of missing out on Edouard, who Aston Villa are lining up for £45 Million.

Atletico Madrid have always reiterated that Partey’s release clause will need to be met before he will be allowed to leave, and I fear that another side could well come in and trigger that while we are dilly-dallying haggling over sales.

Aouar is an exceptional talent who has been linked with a number of other clubs, and while we are the only club named as having made an offer, it only seems like a matter of time before clubs make their move.

Which target looks most likely to move on whether Arsenal strike a deal or not?

Patrick