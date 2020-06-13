Arsenal in pole position to land their long-term defensive target

Arsenal is reportedly in the lead in the race to sign Dayot Upamecano this summer according to the latest reports.

The defender has been a long-term target for Mikel Arteta’s side as the Gunners did try but failed to sign him last summer. They moved for William Saliba instead, and Upamecano has continued to impress with RB Leipzig, well, prior to the break that is.

However, Arsenal isn’t the only team that is looking to sign Upamecano with AC Milan, the other team keen to land him.

Tuttosport via Calciomercato claims that Arsenal is now the leading team in the race to land him.

It claims that the Gunners are ahead of AC Milan in the race for his signature and Milan have now turned their attention to their other targets, including the return of Thiago Silva.

Mikel Arteta inherited a very poor Arsenal defence, but he has managed to get some good performances from his current options.

The Spaniard knows that he will have to add some more quality to his side and after watching David Luiz make a howler in their last friendly game against Brentford, he may well feel he needs better defenders sooner rather than later.

He will have William Saliba back from his loan spell next season, but a partner for the Frenchman remains unclear.