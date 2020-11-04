Arsenal in race against time not to lose coveted youngster

Arsenal must be worried about their standing with youngster Kido Taylor-Hart after his hat-trick in midweek.

The 18 year-old scored an emphatic hat-trick against Norwich City in their 5-1 win for the Under-18 side, as well as doing all the hardwork as he assisted his team-mate for the opener (highlights can be found on Arsenal.com).

Despite impressing in our youth side, we have so far failed to tie him down to a professional contract, and run the risk of losing him on a free transfer.

Football.London understands that a number of teams are already showing an interest in the 18 year-old.

The club’s likely reason for not having signed the youngster to a professional deal will likely be down to his injury issues, which limited him to only 10 Under-18 appearances in the previous season, but he is making up for lost time now back to fitness this term.

Contract talks may need to be pushed forward however, with the 18 year-old attracting plenty of attention, highlighted by his hugely impressive display against Norwich.

Serge Gnabry is the latest big-name youngster to quit the club before meeting his amazing potential, and is now a Champions League winner after their exploits last term, in which the former Gunner became a household name.

While it was painful to see Gnabry quit the club for a minimal fee, before becoming a world-renowned talent, it would be even worse to lose a youngster who we hadn’t even tied down to a professional deal, especially considering he joined the club over a decade ago at the age of seven.

Will the club be quick to tie Kido down to his first professional deal?

Patrick