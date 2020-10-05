Arsenal in ‘race against time’ to sign young Dutch centre-back

Arsenal are working on signing 18 year-old Omar Rekik from Hertha Berlin today, with Dutch journalist Rik Elfrink claiming that are in a ‘race against time’ to get the deal over the line.

The Gunners agreed a deal to send Matteo Guendouzi to Hertha earlier on today, following the midfielder’s failure to break into Mikel Arteta’s first-team plans after their fall-out after the fixture with Brighton back in June.

We now appear to have used those talks to instigate our own deal for one of their up-and-coming youngsters, with Omar Rekik expected to travel to London to take part in a medical.

The defender previously played with the PSV academy, before following his older brother to Germany, but was overlooked for the first-team squad, and will now look to prove himself in London.

Elfrink claims that the transfer is in a ‘race against time’ to get the deal over the line in the dying hours of the transfer window.

His brother Karim also departs Germany in order to join La Liga side Sevilla, which may well have played a part in the player’s decision to quit the club.

Arsenal are expected to pay a £900,000 fee for the youngster’s signature, the DailyMail claims.

We are also linked with a deal to sign Thomas Partey tonight, having triggered his release clause, while a deal for another youngster in Malmo’s Nikolaj Duus Moller is also being talked about at present.

Partey looks likely to be the club’s only senior signing today assuming we can get the deal over the line before the deadline, with the two youngsters more than likely joining up with our U23 side for the coming season, assuming we can complete the deals.

Do we need further additions to the first-team squad?

Patrick