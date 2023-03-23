Arsenal News Arsenal Rumours

Arsenal in serious competition with Leeds for La Liga youngster

Ilias Akhomach is set to become the next youngster Barcelona loses as clubs around Europe poach stars from their production line.

The 18-year-old is expected to leave the club as a free agent at the end of this season and Leeds has been leading the race to add him to their squad.

The Whites have worked hard to become favourites for his signature so far, but Arsenal has now joined them in the race for his signature, as revealed by Sport.

The report claims Leeds remains in the lead at the moment, but Arsenal has been following him and is a team that could scupper his transfer to the Whites.

Sevilla, AC Milan and another unnamed club also have an interest in his signature, making the chase a big one.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have a good reputation for talent development, but Leeds has that too and Akhomach might find it easier to make the first team there than at the Emirates.

These little things make youngsters choose their clubs because they want to be regular first-team players as soon as possible.

If Akhomach joins us now, he will likely be sent to the U21 side or out on loan and his entourage might not want that.

