Arsenal in surprising bid for relegated home-grown winger

According to a report from the Daily Mail, Arsenal have expressed their interest in signing Leicester City winger Harvey Barnes, joining Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United in the race for his signature. Barnes is expected to make a Premier League return following Leicester City’s relegation.

The report suggests that Tottenham are keen on acquiring both Barnes and his Leicester teammate James Maddison in a double raid. However, they face competition from West Ham and Arsenal, with all three London clubs expressing major interest in the talented winger.

Leicester City are expected to determine Barnes’ price tag, and the player may have to wait until later in the transfer window for a move to materialize. The Telegraph previously reported that Leicester would seek around £40 million for Barnes, while West Ham was looking to offer £30 million.

The Englishman had an impressive season for Leicester, scoring 13 goals in 34 Premier League appearances. His performances caught the attention of Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, who described him as an “unbelievable player.”

At 25 years old, Barnes will undoubtedly seek an immediate return to the Premier League rather than playing in the Championship.

Arsenal should try and get Harvey Barnes https://t.co/Z69QvvDGj0 — Cazo (@Cazo0609) June 15, 2023

While a move to Arsenal would be somewhat surprising, considering they already have options on the left flank in Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard, while Emile Smith Rowe has also appeared there occasionally, Mikel Arteta and his team are reportedly interested in landing homegrown stars.

However, fitting Barnes on the right side may prove challenging, as Arteta typically uses left-footed players in that position.

Tottenham, on the other hand, have Son Heung-min on the left flank, which could present a similar challenge for Barnes in terms of playing time and position.

Ultimately, Barnes will need to carefully consider his options as he aims to push towards the England squad for Euro 2024. The interest from Arsenal and Tottenham provides him with opportunities, but the decision will require thorough evaluation of his playing time and development.

Yash Bisht

